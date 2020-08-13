BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad filed nomination for Rajya Sabha, seat was vacant after the demise of SP MP

Lucknow: Jai Prakash Nishad, the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh, filed a nomination letter at Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP leaders, he filed nomination in the Tandon Hall of the Assembly. It is known that this seat was vacant after the death of SP MP Beni Prasad Verma. Also Read – Before meeting Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot said – ‘need to forgive and forget’, know its meaning …

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister. Dinesh Sharma, BJP State General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Govind Shukla, Vice President JPS Rathore and other officials and state government ministers were present. The last date for nomination for the by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat from UP is 13 August only. Jai Prakash Nishad's uncontested victory is also certain.

In the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by the death of senior socialist leader Beni Prasad Verma, the BJP has fielded a lot of targets with an arrow by removing Jai Prakash Nishad, a candidate from the backward class. Along with strengthening the grip among the backward, the strategy of giving strength to the party has been pushed forward in the eastern region.

Former MLA Jai Prakash Nishad is currently the vice president of the BJP regional team of Gorakhpur region. Nishad, who is considered close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was elected MLA from Chauri Chaura assembly seat in 2012 on a BSP ticket. In February 2018, Yogi Adityanath took the BJP’s membership in a meeting on Nishad in the year 2017.