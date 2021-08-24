BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis’s taunt at the ‘slap’ controversy in Maharashtra – Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal is now fearful of…

Devendra Fadanvis: There’s an uproar in Maharashtra over the slapping remark of Union Minister Narayan Rane and now political rhetoric has additionally began referring to it. After Narayan Rane’s objectionable remark referring to CM Uddhav Thackeray between Shiv Sena and BJP, now BJP chief and previous Maharashtra Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a jibe on the Uddhav govt and stated that it’s state-sponsored violence. That is the ‘Police GV’ govt.Additionally Learn – Shiv Sena MP writes to PM Modi, calls for dismissal of Narayan Rane from the cupboard

At the conflict between Shiv Sena-BJP staff in Mumbai over Union Minister Narayan Rane's remarks in opposition to Uddhav Thackeray, BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis has a pronouncing in Hindi – "Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal To Dar Kahe Ka"

It’s state subsidized violence. That is ‘police jivi’ government. There’s a proverb in Hindi — “saiyaan bhaye kotwal to darr kaahe ka”: BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis on clashes between Shiv Sena-BJP staff in Mumbai over Union Minister Narayan Rane’s remark in opposition to Uddhav Thackeray – ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021



Fadnavis said- No arrest of Sharjeel Usmani, FIR in opposition to Rane

Fadnavis stated that we don’t enhance Narayan Rane’s remark (remark in opposition to Uddhav Thackeray), however I stand with him as a person and as a celebration. He stated that Sharjeel Usmani abused Bharat Mata however no FIR was once registered in opposition to her however you (state govt) filed an FIR in opposition to Narayan Rane.

Call for for Rane’s arrest

Employees of BJP and Shiv Sena clashed in lots of puts together with Mumbai-Nashik over Union Minister Narayan Rane slapping Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. The police slightly overpowered the employees of each the events. Consistent with the tips, the Nashik police has long gone out to arrest Narayan Rane. Shiv Sena staff have taken to the streets and are tough the arrest of Rane.

Court docket rejects Rane’s bail plea

Then again, the anticipatory bail petition filed through Union Minister Narayan Rane in Ratnagiri Court docket has been rejected through the courtroom. Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey says that his workforce will achieve Chiplun in two hours. He has directed SP Ratnagiri to take Narayan Rane in custody.