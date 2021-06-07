BJP chief Kailash Vijayvargiya stated concerning the hypothesis of alternate of management in MP – “All nonsense”.

MP Politics, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh, bjp, MP, Indore: Nationwide Normal Secretary of BJP (BJP Nationwide Normal Secretary) Kailash Vijayvargiya (Kailash Vijayvargiya) Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) Speculations of alternate of management had been happening for the previous a number of days. (Hypothesis about management alternate in MP) has been termed as garbage. BJP chief Vijayvargiya stated on Monday that this state is the Leader Minister. (Leader Minister) Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) Best below the management of Additionally Learn – Mulayam Singh Yadav were given the vaccine, UP Deputy CM’s taunt, Akhilesh apologizes, unfold rumours

In reality, hypothesis a couple of alternate of management was once gaining momentum amid the continuing conferences of veteran leaders of the ruling BJP. When requested on this regard, Vijayvargiya informed the media individuals in Indore, “Those speculations are totally garbage. The state will run below Chouhan’s management.” Additionally Learn – Mahua Moitra’s Problem – If I’m flawed then sue me Governor Dhankhar, move to court docket

Vijayvargiya, at the start from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, is in command of West Bengal affairs within the BJP group, the place his birthday party didn’t penetrate the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress stronghold throughout the final meeting elections. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan: The tussle between the BJP-state executive over the suspension of Jaipur Mayor Soumya Gurjar and 3 councilors

Vijayvargiya, throughout his fresh consult with to Bhopal, had a courtesy name on Madhya Pradesh House Minister Narottam Mishra and different BJP leaders. In the meantime, the spherical of conferences of alternative veteran BJP leaders of the state may be happening.

Within the background of those conferences, Vijayvargiya’s title may be integrated within the speculations about management alternate in Madhya Pradesh, particularly on social media. Then again, he pushed aside them announcing, “I’ve simply moved in other places.”

The BJP basic secretary stated, “Despite the fact that the media makes up a tale. However what I’m seeing and studying about those conferences, there’s not anything in it and all this (management alternate hypothesis) is garbage.”

Vijayvargiya stated, “Those are commonplace conferences and it isn’t suitable to provide political colour to them. Within the present technology of Kovid-19, other folks have much less paintings, so they’re assembly each and every different and sweetening their non-public courting. To a query, he stated West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is doing a “superb” task and he’s caring for the state as consistent with his constitutional tasks.