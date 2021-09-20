BJP chief Kirit Somaiya used to be detained at Karad railway station in Satara district prior to attaining Kolhapur

Mumbai: BJP chief Kirit Somaiya has been taken into custody at Karad Railway Station in Satara district. Lately he used to be about to succeed in Kolhapur. The Kolhapur District Collector had imposed prohibitory orders on their access and imposed Segment 144 on September 20 and 21 to forestall the collection of folks. This video of his detention has surfaced.Additionally Learn – Arogya Vatika: Arogya Vatika can be there in all faculties, schools of UP, that is the purpose of Yogi govt

Allow us to tell that Kirit Somaiya had leveled corruption fees towards Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif, Somaiya had accused Mushrif, Rural Building Minister and MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur district, for indulging in corruption and protecting ‘benami’ belongings within the identify of family. used to be accused of. Somaiya used to be scheduled to seek advice from this district of western Maharashtra on Monday. Additionally Learn – Family members have been dangerous, nonetheless revered in TMC, thankful to Mamta didi: Babul Supriyo

#WATCH | Maharashtra: BJP chief Kirit Somaiya detained at Karad Railway Station in Satara district Somaiya used to be anticipated to seek advice from Kohlapur as of late. Kolhapur Dist Collector had issued prohibitory orders towards him & imposed Segment 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 & 21. %.twitter.com/3fI42IU53y – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

Additionally Learn – BJP expels 3 councilors of Delhi, some others can also be blamed, that is why

An order dated September 19, issued via Kolhapur District Justice of the Peace Rahul Rekhwar, states that Somaiya has been booked underneath IPC Segment 144 “in view of the risk to his existence and the disturbance of regulation and order in view of his seek advice from”. Access used to be barred.

Previous, BJP chief Kirit Somaiya on Sunday claimed that the officers of Kolhapur district had stopped him from getting into the district. Somaiya mentioned that he had leveled corruption fees towards Maharashtra minister Hassan Mushrif, following which the district management has taken this step mentioning safety issues and regulation and order.

The order additionally mentioned that there’s a wish to supply safety to Somaiya, however this is probably not imaginable in view of the busyness of the police because of Ganpati immersion. Senior Inspector Sunil Kamble of Navghar police station in Mumbai has additionally issued a understand to Somaiya asking him to apply the orders of the Kolhapur management. Somaiya’s place of dwelling in Muland comes underneath Navghar police station space. Somaiya has tweeted and described it because the grandfather of the Uddhav Thackeray govt.

In the meantime, BJP’s Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil termed the transfer as authoritarian and mentioned that the Thackeray govt can’t suppress Somaiya’s voice. He mentioned that BJP and Somaiya will take those corruption circumstances to their logical conclusion.