BJP chief locked alive in automobile trunk, police in search of unknown criminals

Telangana Information: A neighborhood BJP chief used to be locked in his automobile and burnt alive via some unidentified criminals in Telangana’s Medak district on Tuesday. The police recovered his burnt frame from the trunk of the auto. In keeping with Medak SP, some unidentified individuals locked the BJP chief within the trunk of the auto and set it on hearth, and then he died a painful dying. His burnt frame used to be recovered from the trunk of the auto.Additionally Learn – Telangana Information: Fierce collision between truck and automobile in Telangana, painful dying of 5 folks

Telangana | A neighborhood BJP chief in Medak District died after he used to be set ablaze via unidentified individuals. A case has been registered. “Few individuals set him on hearth at the side of his automobile. We discovered his burnt frame within the trunk of his automobile,” mentioned Chandana Deepti, SP, Medak (10.08) %.twitter.com/wdmEyThavf – ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Whom did CM Uddhav Thackeray say – he’ll slap so laborious, he won’t be able to face on his toes, know

Medak SP Chandana Deepti mentioned, “Some unidentified folks have set the BJP chief on hearth via locking him in his automobile, we discovered his burnt frame within the trunk of his automobile.” The inspection of the topic is occurring. Additionally Learn – Terrible punishment for falling in love, lover killed in entrance of female friend, non-public phase lower, pyre lit on the door, watch video

The area people are being puzzled concerning the incident. No concrete knowledge has been won to this point on this regard. Police has began investigation. Details about this could also be being taken from the members of the family of the chief.