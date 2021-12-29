BJP chief made a ordinary promise: Give one crore votes to BJP, we will be able to supply liquor for fifty rupees…

Andhra Pradesh Information: The leaders of the entire political events additionally stay making ordinary statements, which later convey them a large number of scorn. One such promise has been made through Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veeraraju. Addressing the general public, he has made the sort of promise that you’re going to even be shocked to listen to. He has appealed to the folk of the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP), however has additionally made a ordinary promise. Actually, whilst addressing a program in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he mentioned, “Give one crore votes to the BJP, we will be able to supply liquor for simply Rs 70. He didn’t prevent right here, additional he mentioned that if now we have extra earnings left, then we will be able to supply liquor for most effective 50 rupees.Additionally Learn – Omicron In India Newest Replace: Now Omicron additionally reached Andhra Pradesh-Chandigarh, Maharashtra has the absolute best selection of sufferers

Solid one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Birthday party…we will be able to supply liquor for simply Rs 70. If now we have extra earnings left, then, will supply liquor for simply Rs 50: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju in Vijayawada the day past %.twitter.com/U9F1V8vly7 – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

New liquor coverage is appropriate in Andhra Pradesh

Now politics can warmth up in this commentary of his. Allow us to tell that within the month of Would possibly this 12 months, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced a brand new liquor coverage within the state. Previous within the 2019 meeting elections, the YSR Congress Birthday party had promised to put into effect whole prohibition within the state. Leader Minister Y. s. Jaganmohan Reddy had mentioned at the moment that he would make Andhra Pradesh a dry state in 2024. Closing October, the state executive canceled the licenses of all liquor stores

After this, the Jaganmohan Reddy executive of Andhra Pradesh steadily lowered the selection of liquor stores from 4,380 to two,934 and in addition closed 43,000 stores, which can be known as belt stores. Because of this, the costs of liquor larger through 75 %. The federal government has fastened a prohibit of 3 bottles of liquor of any dimension in step with individual.