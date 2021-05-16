BJP chief plays havan to forestall corona virus

Yudhveer Sethi, vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit, arranged a havan on Saturday to do away with the corona virus. A BJP spokesperson gave details about this topic. Additionally Learn – PM Modi’s Prime Stage Assembly on Corona – Emphasis on door-to-door investigation in rural spaces; Know the particular issues in regards to the assembly …

Consistent with the spokesperson, the Havan was once carried out following the entire protocols associated with Kovid-19. The spokesman stated that birthday celebration leaders Anil Masoom, Ajit Yogi, Parveen Karni, Pawan Sharma, Roshan Lal Sharma and Satish Kumar had been provide at the instance.

Sethi stated that he's assured that acting havan will lend a hand in finishing this epidemic.

Considerably, greater than 2,40,000 circumstances of Kovid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir whilst greater than 3 thousand other folks have died.

In the meantime, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha arranged a blood donation camp at SMGS Sanatorium right here which can run until 25 Would possibly.