BJP claims – 76 thousand Congress workers join the party, Scindia said this

Gwalior: In Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, more than 76 thousand Congress workers have claimed to join the party in a three-day membership campaign run by the BJP. Along with this, a call has been given to the workers to remain united to register a big victory in the by-elections of the assembly in the coming time. BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said, "76 thousand 361 Congress workers of Gwalior, Guna, Bhind and Morena constituencies of Gwalior-Chambal region have taken membership of BJP. Congress workers joining the BJP are welcome in the BJP family. We will all unite and take Madhya Pradesh to a new height, this is my unwavering belief. "

The BJP visited the region for the first time after Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. On this occasion, the BJP launched a three-day membership campaign. On the last day of this campaign, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the BJP is a family, but in the Congress there is only one family. In the Congress, the person who licks the feet of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, only he can remain, he is called loyal. Those who fought for the public's interest are declared traitors.

In the reception ceremony, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the difference between the BJP and the Congress is that the development of the country and the state in our government and corruption in the Congress governments is at its peak. Welcoming the workers who joined the BJP, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Gwalior-Chambal division played a big role in forming the Congress government. For the first time in history, Congress got 26 seats out of 34 in this division. People hoped that the Congress government would develop, justice would be done to the region. This did not happen after the government was formed. Kamal Nath's government was always crying out for money and promising and was dominated by corruption. "

Scindia said, “The coming election is not the election of BJP and Congress, it is the election of justice, respect and dignity with the people of Chambal, the future election of the state.” You have to decide whether we should go on the path of promise and corruption or development. You want a corrupt pair of Kamal Nath-Digvijay, or a trinity of Shivraj, Narendra Singh and Jyotiraditya dedicated to development. “