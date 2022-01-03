BJP-Congress leaders clashed at the level, there was once a heated argument over building works

A program was once arranged in Ramanagara, Karnataka. Leader Minister Basavaraj Bomai additionally participated on this program. In the meantime, one thing came about at the level, seeing which you are going to additionally say what has came about to our leaders. The Leader Minister was once provide at the level, all over which Congress MP DK Suresh clashed with the Minister of State Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan.Additionally Learn – Sonia Gandhi known as the CM of Chhattisgarh, requested – are there beds, oxygen in hospitals or…

BJP chief and minister within the state executive Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan stated one thing concerning the building works. However Congress MP DK Suresh didn't like this factor. What was once the subject then, now not simplest the 2 leaders however their supporters additionally clashed at the level itself. By some means te each side have been separated

Watch the video of the war of words between the 2 leaders at the level

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan entered into an altercation on level over some building works, in presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai at an match in Ramanagara these days percent.twitter.com/83YuuBhN8o – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

