BJP demand: President’s rule in West Bengal for fair elections, otherwise TMC …

new Delhi: BJP has demanded imposition of President's rule in the state on the incident of killing of another worker in West Bengal. Party leaders believe that due to the continuous attacks on opposition leaders in the state, the next year's assembly elections cannot be conducted in a fair and peaceful manner without President's rule.

The incident of the murder of 40-year-old BJP worker Sudarshan Pramanik on hoisting of the tricolor in Arambagh in Hooghly district has angered the party leaders on Independence Day. The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of resorting to violence to retain power.

Raju Bisht, MP from Darjeeling seat of West Bengal, told IANS here in the capital, the way Hemdabad MLA Debendra Nath killed party worker Sudarshan. This would not lead to a peaceful and impartial assembly election next year in these circumstances. If elections are to be held in a democratic way, then the implementation of President's rule is the only option in the state. He said that he has requested the party's national leadership to take cognizance of the state of the state, which is struggling with violent incidents. So that by taking concrete steps in this direction, the life and property of the party workers can be protected.

BJP MP Raju Bisht said that democracy cannot flourish in an atmosphere of fear and terror. There is a dangerous situation in West Bengal. Due to the continuous attacks, the morale of the ground workers of the party is being affected. The ruling Trinamool Congress wants to retain the state through violence. Therefore, it is necessary to impose President’s rule.