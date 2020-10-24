BJP demands arrest of Mehbooba Mufti for “seditious” statement, Congress reacts

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Friday demanded the arrest of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti for his “seditious” statement. The Mufti had said that she would hold the tricolor flag only when Jammu Kashmir gets the flag of the erstwhile state. The BJP said that “no power of the earth” cannot hoist the flag again and bring Article 370 back. Also read – disputed statement of Mehboobi Mufti, said- Our flag should be returned, otherwise the tricolor will not be raised

State BJP President Ravindra Raina told reporters, “I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognizance of the seditious statement of Mehbooba Mufti and put him behind bars.” Also Read – After the release of Mehbooba Mufti, stir in the valley, political parties will meet again today

On the other hand, the Congress party has also expressed displeasure while reacting to this statement of Mehbooba Mufti. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday strongly condemned the statement made by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti regarding the tricolor flag and said that it is not acceptable and has hurt the sentiments of the people. Also Read – After the release, Mehbooba Mufti released the audio message, ‘Don’t forget the black days, the insult of black judgment, the struggle will continue’

JKPCC President Ravindra Sharma said, “Such statements are not tolerable in any society and are unacceptable.” He said that the national flag is a symbol of the country’s honor. Sharma said, “He (Mehbooba) should avoid such derogatory statements.”

The PDP president told reporters for the first time after being released from 14 months of house arrest that she would hold the tricolor only when the previous state flag is restored. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday that unless the changes in the constitution on Jammu and Kashmir were withdrawn on August 5 last year, they would not be interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolor Is not.