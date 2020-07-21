BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said – Rahul Gandhi mentally seems to be something wrong

Gwalior: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has launched a big attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He says that Rahul Gandhi has not traveled abroad for the last few months, so he finds him mentally disturbed. Also Read – UP: BJP MLA said – Complain with, he makes recovery, did not see such corruption

When reporters from Vijayvargiya, who arrived in Gwalior to mourn the death of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, questioned the tweet being made by Rahul Gandhi about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that “Rahul Gandhi anonymously every two-three months He used to go abroad, after that he used to get some fresh. He has not been abroad for a long time, so I feel mentally disturbed. ” Also Read – Rajasthan HC defers pilot pro MLAs, will not take any action till 24

Vijayvargiya further said that I do not think anyone would take such a question seriously, so do not take it seriously and I also do not take it seriously. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi counted the achievements of the Central Government, then Prakash Javadekar replied in his own style