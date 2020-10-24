BJP gets a shock before elections in Bihar! Corona positive Devendra Fadnavis

Bihar Assembly elections 2020: The BJP has suffered a setback before the assembly elections in Bihar. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bihar election in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis has become Corona positive. Former CM Devendra tweeted this information. Devendra Fadnavis’s being corona positive is being considered a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: In the country, the figure of corona infects crosses 78 lakhs, 650 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for # COVID19.

Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, ‘I have been working every day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wants me to stop a bit and take a break! I have been found corona positive and am currently in isolation. Taking medicine and treatment on the advice of the doctor. ”He said,“ Those who have come in contact with me, they should get corona test done. Everyone should take care. ‘

Let us know that more than 78 thousand people have been infected by the Corona virus in the country, so far, about 1 lakh 12 thousand people have lost their lives. According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning, 53,370 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, while 650 people have lost their lives.

It is known that elections are to be held in Bihar in three phases. The state is going to have the first phase on October 28, the second on November 3 and the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.