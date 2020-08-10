BJP government survived in Manipur, party won confidence vote by 12 votes, Congress got 16 votes

new Delhi: There is no threat to the BJP government in Manipur. The BJP government survived. Today, the BJP has proved a majority in the floor test held during the trust vote. BJP secured 28 votes of all its MLAs, while Congress got 16 votes only. 8 Congress MLAs did not reach the assembly for votes. Also Read – Beirut Blast: Political crisis in Lebanon after Beirut blasts, entire government including Prime Minister resigns

Like other states, there was a deadlock with the government in Manipur. The Congress sitting in the opposition was demanding a floor test. After this, the floor test took place today. All 28 BJP MLAs were present in the assembly during the floor test. Eight Congress MLAs were not present in the assembly during voting. Congress legislators demonstrated in the assembly to lose the no-confidence motion.

CM Biren Singh of Manipur said that we have won. Whatever happened happened according to the rules. The opposition did not have enough legislators to pose any threat to the government.

Explain that BJP had issued whip to 18 of its MLAs and Congress to 24 MLAs. Both the parties had asked their MLAs to be present in the house and vote in favor of the party. BJP got all the votes, but many Congress MLAs did not come to the House even after this. The Manipur Assembly has 60 members. Out of these, four MLAs have been disqualified under the resignation of three MLAs and the anti-defection law. After this, there are now 53 MLAs in the House. The crisis started on the government when 6 MLAs withdrew support from the BJP government. Three BJP MLAs joined the Congress.