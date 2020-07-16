BJP government’s health minister said about corona virus – only god can save us

Bengaluru: Amidst the continuous increase in the cases of Kovid-19 in Karnataka, the state Health Minister B Sriramulu has said that only God can save the state. He said that public support is necessary to stop the epidemic from spreading. The minister made this statement in Chitradurga after the state government accused Congress of failing to stop the spread of corona virus. Also Read – MNREGA is taking out the poor from ‘Prime Minister Modi’s dug economic pit’: Rahul Gandhi

The minister later said that a section of the media misrepresented his statement. After this, allegations and counter-allegations started between the state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Sriramulu, in which Shivkumar claimed that the BJP government led by BS Yeddyurappa had no moral right to continue in power, while the Health Minister took politics from the opposition Asked not to. Also Read – Great shock to Donald Trump, heavy drop in approval rating, Corona decreases popularity

Sriramulu told reporters on Wednesday, “Tell, whose job it is (to control the epidemic). Only god can save us Creating awareness among people is the only solution. In such a situation, Congress leaders have reached the lowest level of politics. This is not good for anyone. ” Also Read – Delhi: 58 deaths from corona in 24 hours, 3545 dead so far, number of infected crosses 1,18,000

Sriramulu was responding to allegations by the opposition, especially DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that the state government has failed to stop the spread of corona virus due to lack of coordination between Sriramulu and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar . The Health Minister of Karnataka said that the epidemic is spreading rapidly in the country and extreme caution is required for the next two months. He said that the epidemic does not discriminate between members of the ruling party and the opposition party.

Sriramulu flatly rejected the opposition’s allegations that the government was negligent and that cases of infection were increasing due to irresponsible behavior of ministers or differences between them. However, while clarifying his statement on Wednesday, he later said that his intention was that only God can protect us until the Kovid-19 vaccine is made and the cooperation of the public is important.

He said in a video message late on Wednesday night, “I had said that apart from the support of the people, God should also protect us, but a section of the media took it to mean that Sriramulu has become helpless to spread the corona virus. ” He said, “It was my intention to say that until the vaccine comes, only God can save us.” It should not be misrepresented. “

Reacting to this, Shivkumar tweeted, “The statements of ministers Sriramulu and Dr. K Sudhakar are causing panic among people.” If the BS Yeddyurappa government cannot handle the situation of Kovid-19 and has left everything to God, then they have no moral right to remain in power. The Chief Minister of Karnataka and his cabinet should resign and the state should be under President’s rule.

To this, Sriramulu tweeted on Thursday, “This is an explanation of my words that have been misinterpreted and misrepresented.” He said, “To alert people to stop spreading the virus and Have to be alert. This can play an important role in overcoming the epidemic. If we fail at this critical level, then the situation will get complicated. If the situation worsens then only God can save us. These words were used beyond context. There is no need to create panic among the public. “