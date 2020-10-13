BJP hardened on Chirag Paswan, said- If we use PM Modi’s picture, we will take action

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become more strict about the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (RJD) in Bihar. BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that LJP is not a part of the NDA, in such a case that non-NDA candidates use the name or picture of the Prime Minister, then legal action will be taken against such people. Also Read – Ka Ba in Bihar … BJP gave a reply to Bhojpuri songs – E Ba in Bihar, Video Viral

Sushil Kumar Modi while talking to journalists said that LJP is not a part of NDA in Bihar. The BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar has been unbreakable for the last 22 years. Justifying the action taken by the party against the 9 leaders contesting the election from the BJP, he said, "Those disciplined by those who violated the party's instructions, expelled from the BJP for six years. has been done. Those who have been expelled from the party will protest, but it will not have any effect.

Modi said that there can be different alliances in the states. In Bihar, BJP, along with JDU alliance are Hindustani Awam Morcha (us) and Vikas Insan Party (VIP). He said, "There was no other option but to expel the party leaders who are contesting against the candidates of BJP or other coalition parties. Such people had already been warned by the BJP leadership.