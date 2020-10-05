BJP has decided candidates for Bihar assembly elections, list will be released today

new Delhi: The party has decided the names of the candidates for the first phase of seats in the Central Election Committee meeting held on Sunday at the BJP headquarters for the Bihar assembly elections. The BJP can release the first list of candidates by holding a press conference on Monday. Party sources say that the names of candidates can be released in more than 50 seats on Monday. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Which side is pointing to LJP contesting elections separately from NDA? Is BJP Nitish Kumar …

Party sources told IANS that the names of candidates for the first and second phase seats were discussed in this meeting held in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. After this, National President JP Nadda was authorized to decide the names of the candidates of the third phase. This means that the party will no longer hold a meeting of the Central Election Committee.

Screw is stuck with JDU for some seats. The party will discuss seats with JDU once more in Delhi from 9 am on Monday. In this meeting, both parties will discuss the seats in the final. After this, BJP can release its first list by noon or evening. During this time, the seat sharing formula can also be officially announced.

In this meeting of BJP’s Central Election Committee, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot, Bihar in-charge and National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar State President Sanjay Jaiswal, Shahnawaz Hussain and National General Secretary Organization BL Santosh were present.