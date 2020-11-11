BJP in full form with NDA victory in Bihar Chunav, see photo-video, learn updates

Bihar Chunav Result: In the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has won 125 out of 243 seats and a large part of this victory has gone to the BJP. After this victory, the BJP is in full enthusiasm in Bihar. The entire scene in Patna looks like a revenge. In Patna, big posters are being put up outside the BJP office. These posters have a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Bihar have been thanked. Also Read – Video: Digvijay Singh said – Nitish ji should recommend CM post for Tejashwi Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the JDU candidate’s victory in the by-election in the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat of Bihar. PM Modi tweeted and congratulated BJP’s Sunil Kumar on winning the victory here, PM Modi wrote that thank all the people of the Lok Sabha constituency for trusting NDA. Also Read – Bihar Bhagalpur Seat Chunav Result 2020: Final Result of Bhagalpur Legislative Seat

After the victory, BJP has become the largest party in the NDA, preparations are on to celebrate at the BJP headquarters in Delhi this evening. PM Modi and BJP president JP Nadda will attend the celebrations at the office. Also Read – Nitish Kumar Political History: Nitish Kumar understands the beauty of time in politics, once again will take power of Bihar

Delhi: Preparations underway at BJP headquarters, for the celebrations scheduled to take place later today following the victory of NDA in # BiharElections2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the event. pic.twitter.com/MPwHzDhyzJ – ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

At the same time, the enthusiasm of BJP workers is seen in Patna. The workers are demonstrating their enthusiasm on the streets. Watch this video…

#WATCH Bihar: BJP workers celebrate at the party office in Patna following the victory of NDA in # BiharElections2020. pic.twitter.com/7yZadSjm9N – ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

On the BJP’s victory in Bihar assembly elections and various state by-elections, former BJP National President cum Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the party’s National President JP Nadda at his residence and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda Ji’s All the workers under the leadership are dedicated to the overall development of the country.

At the same time, JDU has announced that after Diwali, CM Nitish Kumar will take oath of the post of CM. Nitish Kumar appeared for the first time after the election results. He paid homage to the country’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his photo on his birth anniversary.