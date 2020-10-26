BJP in Pakistan: Imran government asked opposition party PDM, are they working on BJP’s agenda?

Quetta (Pakistan): The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday held its third major rally in Balochistan’s provincial capital Quetta and strongly criticized the government. After this, the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has now put the question on the agenda of PDM. Imran said whether the opposition party is working on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Also Read – Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s picture disappeared from BJP’s election advertisements, know how JDU’s game got spoiled

The PDM is a grand alliance of 11 opposition political parties, including Pakistan’s major national parties, which these days are holding rallies in various areas of Pakistan to protest against the government. The PDM government has been a headache for Imran Khan-led government in recent times. Also Read – Minister of Yogi Government said – PM Modi has decided when to go to war with Pakistan and China.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Eliyani has expressed grave concern over the speech given by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) leader Owais Noorani at the PDM’s Quetta rally. He expressed concern over the demand made by Noorani, in which he talked about making Balochistan a separate nation. Questioning the intentions of the PDM leadership in a tweet, Jam Kamal said, “It was a public meeting of the PDM or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).” He said in his tweet, “PDM is asking to make Balochistan a separate nation in Quetta. .. Owais Noorani .. Whose Narrative is this, which PDM is doing here. Is it BJP’s Jalsa or PDM? ” Also Read – Kamal Nath’s big charge, ‘BJP knows the election result, so it is already …’

Kamal targeted PDM leaders for using the neverending of the enemy (India) on the grand alliance. He said that it is working towards destabilizing Balochistan province. Kamal said, “The thinking of the PDM leadership shows that they consider Balochistan a small province. Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan. ” Kamal’s statement came as a reaction to the PDM’s Sunday public rally in Quetta, where its leaders highlighted the province’s long-pending issues.

Mariam Nawaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, repeated the slogan of ‘Vote Ijjat Do’ by her party, meaning to respect the vote. He said that for this reason the people of Balochistan have been deprived of their basic rights, because the vote of the people was not respected. He said that the rulers in this province have not been accountable to their people. Maryam Nawaz also expressed surprise at the disappearance of people in the province and targeted the ruling party over it. He said, “Now husband and brother will not be missing.”

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spoke to the audience through a video link. He said, “No one will be able to trample the sanctity of the vote.” Nawaz Sharif once again accused the country’s military establishment of violating the Constitution and ‘rigging the 2018 elections and interfering in politics’. He said, “The time has come to change the destiny of the country.” I stand before the unconstitutional powers, who are responsible for the state of the country. God helps those who help themselves. “

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who addressed the rally via video link from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to convert ‘country’s intelligence agencies and Pakistan Rangers’ into his ‘Tiger Force’ Accused of trying. Bilawal said, “Those who are dreaming of breaking the opposition alliance, they will never succeed.” We are not among those who retreat from their stand. ” However, Noorani’s statement has provoked anger among the leaders of the ruling government, who are now accusing the PDM alliance of working on the anti-Pakistan agenda of India and Narendra Modi.