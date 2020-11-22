BJP in preparation for 2024, JP Nadda to visit every state of the country in 120 days

New Delhi: BJP is gearing up for the upcoming state elections. BJP national president JP Nadda is going to visit every state of the country in the next 120 days. In fact, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already started preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this connection, BJP national president JP Nadda will start a 120-day migration campaign across the country from the first week of December. Also Read – CM Amarinder Singh Bol – BJP does not exist in Punjab, without a partner the party will not win a single seat.

This campaign will begin on December 5 from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that the purpose of this migration program is to give more strength to the organization and to make every booth unit more active and stronger. He informed that in this migration scheme, there will be a meeting with every booth president and booth committees. There will be a meeting with the Mandal President and the Mandal Committees.

National President JP Nadda will also work to encourage booth committees and Mandal workers under this stay.

In the upcoming assembly elections in states, what is the party's preparation, what strategy has been made, it will also be reviewed and the national president will also give guidance in that regard.

(Input IANS)