BJP is a real piece of gang in the country, engaged in pitting Hindus against Sikhs in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday termed his former ally party as a 'real crumbling gang' and attacked Hindus in Punjab, in a scathing attack on the BJP in the wake of farmers' protests against the Center's three agricultural laws. Accused of committing against Sikhs. Badal said that 'BJP first made Hindus against Muslims' and this party has become the 'most powerful divisive force' which 'wants to execute its bad game in Punjab'.

Badal said that the BJP should abandon the 'arrogant attitude' on agricultural laws and accept the farmers' words. He asked the BJP to refrain from committing Hindus against Sikhs in a cautionary manner. He said that if someone speaks in favor of the central government, he is called 'Desh Bhakta' and if he speaks against him, he is called a 'piece of gang'.

Badal alleged in a tweet, "The BJP in the country is a real piecemeal gang. It has divided the unity of the country into pieces, shamelessly provoking Hindus against Muslims and now desperately pitting peace-loving Punjabi Hindus against their Sikh brothers, especially farmers. Those patriots are pushing Punjab into the fire of communalism."

The Akali Dal broke ties with the ruling NDA at the Center in protest against the agricultural bills passed by Parliament. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Akali Dal leader and wife of Sukhbir Singh Badal, resigned from the post of Union Minister. Badal later alleged in a statement that the BJP was “dividing the country into pieces by turning one community against the other”. “He is so desperate for power that he is not even hesitant to take the path of communal polarization and push the country into communal fire,” he alleged.

Badal said, “She (BJP) is plotting against our peace loving Hindu brothers in Punjab against her Sikh brothers with whom she has had strong blood relations for centuries. The BJP wants bloodshed instead of those blood relations. “The Akali Dal president accused the BJP of plotting a dangerous conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony, made with hard work only to serve a trivial political cause.

He said, “The BJP leadership should understand that today their party has become the most powerful divisive force. It is dividing the country and its people are spreading hatred in the name of religion. “

Referring to the peasant movement, the Akali Dal chief said, “Except the BJP, the whole country gratefully accepts the debt of our patriotic farmers and soldiers on us.” He said, “BJP should not accept the debt Provoking for She only believes in redeeming the sacrifices of farmers in an emotional way but has become so ungrateful towards them that she is calling them anti-nationals. “

Badal said, “Today he is against the farmers. No one knows what the BJP can say about the jawans if it feels right tomorrow. The peasants are hurt and angry with the BJP. ”He said that it is a matter of surprise that the party which claims to be proud of India’s heritage is going to destroy the very foundation of those heritage.

