BJP is promoting Chirag Paswan against Nitish: Congress

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Political rhetoric has intensified before the second phase of voting in Bihar elections. Congress in-charge of Bihar Shakti Singh Gohil has claimed that BJP is behind LJP chief Chirag Paswan in the assembly elections. He said that the BJP wants to illuminate its house through this 'lamp' and burn the house of Nitish Kumar. She will again extinguish 'Chirag'. He also questioned that if Chirag Paswan does not have the support of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then why was he not excluded from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)?

Gohil also claimed that this time the issue of Pakistan and Pulwama will not be done in the Bihar Assembly elections because the people have decided to support Tejashwi Yadav's political burden (baggage) face and experience of Congress rule.

The Rajya Sabha member said, "People are very upset with the BJP-JDU coalition government in Bihar and want to change." On the other hand, the grand alliance with a positive agenda is among the people and people are happy with it. There is every hope that the grand alliance government will form, "he said. Dismissing the perception of Congress being a weak link in the grand alliance, he said the party would do well despite getting some difficult seats.

He said, “We had marked 95 seats and said that out of these we need seats. But the Mahagathbandhan had to be kept together and the RJD would have been helpless. Some such seats have come in our account which we have not won for 30 years. Despite all this, we have put in full force and our performance will be good. “Asked how many seats the Grand Alliance is expected to win, Gohil said,” I do not wind up and am not an astrologer. If the people of Bihar are determined then the change will happen. ”On the recent statements of some leaders of Pakistan related to the Pulwama attack and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this, the Congress leader claimed that such issues were There will be no effect in Bihar elections.

He said, “In the last election it was said that if the Grand Alliance wins, firecrackers will burn in Pakistan, but what happened.” This time too, the impact of these issues will be zero. This is the people of Chanakya’s land. She is understanding that these people are not talking about the real issues. If the Center and Nitish government had done a good job, they would have asked for votes on their work. “

On the question whether giving 10 lakh government jobs is a practical promise, Gohil said, “We have done all the homework for this. 4.5 lakh posts are vacant. It has to be filled. There is a shortage of policemen, medical workers, teachers and other government employees in proportion to the population. A lot needs to be done in all this. “

He also said, “This promise has been made keeping in mind the budget and taking feedback from experts. It is possible to fulfill this promise within this budget range. If we stop the leakages in the budget and stop corruption, then these jobs will be available to the people. “On the reasons of political reviewers taking the Tejashwi Yadav and the Grand Alliance seriously, the Congress leader said,” There is no ‘baggage’ above. He is a young face. They have talked about taking everyone along. The Congress also has a record and experience of good governance. It has been accepted by the people of Bihar. “

Asked whether voters from the upper castes would trust the RJD-led grand alliance, he said, “Tejashwi has repeatedly said that he will take people of all castes and religions along.” When the Congress is with the upper castes or any caste, there is no concern that there will be any injustice to them. Winning elections is a priority and the rest will be decided later.

Taking a dig at Chirag Paswan’s attacks on Nitish Kumar, Gohil said, “BJP has such a lamp in its hand that it wants to illuminate its house, burn JDU’s house and then extinguish the same lamp. “He claimed,” BJP’s second hand is Owaisi, which she wants to use against secular leaders. But these ‘thugs’ of BJP have been exposed. “Gohil asked,” If BJP is not using Chirag against Nitish Kumar then why not exclude him from NDA? “

Significantly, in the Bihar assembly elections, the Congress, which is in alliance with the RJD and the Left parties, is contesting 70 seats in the field. RJD is contesting 144 and Left parties 29 seats. The first phase of voting was held on 28 October under the Bihar Assembly elections. Voting for the second phase will be held on November 3 and third on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

