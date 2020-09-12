BJP-JDU deal in Bihar NDA confirmed! Nitish-JP Nadda met, what will happen to Chirag

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The agitation about the assembly elections in Bihar is intensified, because now slowly the election time is getting closer. Meanwhile, talks are also going on in the two alliances regarding the seat sharing. For this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has reached Bihar on a two-day visit and today he met the Chief Minister of Bihar cum JDU national president Kumar (Nitish Kumar). Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Now Bahubali leaders will not do, people will have to tell everything

Regarding the meeting between BJP President JP Nadda and JDU President Nitish Kumar, it is being said that talks have been held between the two seats. During this, BJP's Bihar election in-charge, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were also present.

Explain that the number of seats has to be agreed between BJP and JDU first and then it will be decided which party will contest from which seat. Today, whatever the talks between the two party presidents, but any announcement of seats in the NDA will be possible only after the final opinion of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from the BJP.

The most important thing in this meeting of Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders is being said that what will happen to Chirag Paswan, President of Lok Janshakti Party in the NDA, everyone can agree on this. Let me tell you that Chirag Paswan will take all the decisions on behalf of LJP, as Ram Vilas Paswan has said. Chirag had questioned the leadership of Nitish Kumar, but the BJP has repeatedly said that the election will be fought only under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

During this meeting, which took place at one anne Marg, the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the strategies adopted by the NDA in view of the assembly elections have been discussed. According to sources, seat sharing has been discussed in the meeting but it will be known only later.