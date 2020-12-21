BJP-JDU’s befitting reply on Prashant Kishore’s prediction, said- prepare for retirement, strategist

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: In West Bengal, the politics has started intensifying for the next year’s assembly elections. Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Prashant Kishor) has openly challenged the BJP, which is trying to uproot the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fort, that it will not be able to cross the double figures in the elections. He has written by tweeting that if it does not happen then keep writing and I will leave Twitter. On this tweet by Prashant Kishore, the political mercury has become hot and both BJP and JDU have attacked PK together. Also Read – WB Assembly Election 2021: PK’s big prediction on Mamta’s ultimatum, said …. then I will leave Twitter

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya replied to Prashant Kishore

Accepting this open challenge on Prashant Kishore's tweet, BJP general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya (Kailash Vijayvargiya) has responded by tweeting Prashant Kishore. He wrote that, 'The BJP tsunami is going on in West Bengal, this country will have to lose an election strategist after forming the government.'

JDU leader said – Prashant Kishore should prepare for retirement now

After this, JDU leader Ajay Alok has also attacked Karaik Kishore’s tweet. The JDU leader released a video on Monday and said that keep preparing for the retirement of Prashant Kishore. Now your story is about to end.

JDU leader said, “Anyway, what will be left with you brother, now see BJP fired, JDU fired, Congress fired, DMK also fired, then Mamta didi remove the aarti after the defeat or not Will only chant, will come out. Therefore, it is better to declare retirement beforehand. Anyway, a wise man quickly understands the future. Your story is over. “

In West Bengal, there is a direct contest between BJP and TMC, JDU will also field its candidates in the state assembly elections.