BJP lashes out at Opposition over agricultural laws – termed ’embarrassing double standards’

Farmers Protest: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the opposition parties for their stand against agricultural reforms implemented by the Modi government. The BJP accused the opposition parties of adopting 'embarrassing double standards' and said that in the past they had supported many provisions of the new law. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that a section of farmers are in the clutches of some people with 'vested interests' and the government is working on removing the confusion spread among them about reforms. A section of farmers is in opposition to these new agricultural laws.

Sharad Pawar is also opposing the new farm laws. But when he was agriculture minister, he wrote to all CMs for 'private sector participation' in market infrastructure: Union Minister RS ​​Prasad pic.twitter.com/vnoztGEdZo

– ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

Praising the farmers’ associations for not allowing political parties to join their performance, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that to save his existence, the opponents of BJP have jumped in his performance. While the people of the country have repeatedly rejected him in various elections.

He read the Congress manifesto for the 2019 general elections, saying that he had promised to ‘repeal’ the APMC Act. Prasad also said that Rahul Gandhi had asked Congress-ruled states in 2013 to take such measures so that farmers could sell their produce directly. Prasad said that NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who was the agriculture minister in the UPA government, had asked the states to amend the APMC Act and also warned them that the Center would not provide financial assistance even in the absence of three reforms.

He said that when the Modi government implemented this provision, now all these parties are opposing it. Prasad said that it exposed his ’embarrassing double standards’. Opposition parties, including several regional parties, on Sunday supported the Bharat Bandh called by the agrarian unions protesting on the Delhi border for the last 11 days to demand the repeal of the new agricultural laws of the Center. Has announced

(Input: language, ANI)