BJP leader Giriraj Singh taunted Chirag, told Male – it’s a neck-cutting party

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh during the election campaign in Nawada strongly attacked Chirag Paswan, while speaking big about the grand alliance. Giriraj termed the alliance of Left parties with RJD, Congress as a conspiracy against Bihar and took Chirag Paswan as his target, saying that he continues to speak against Nitish Kumar, why not speak anything against Tejashwi and Congress .

He targeted the RJD (RJD) new alliance with the CPI-ML (CPI-ML), which is part of the Grand Alliance, and described the Male as a twisted party. He said that if these people come back again, the same massacre will come again in Bihar which was under Jungle Raj.

Giriraj Singh said that in the mahagathbandhan, if the male cuts the neck, the Congress has given tickets to such leaders who talk about cutting India and whose icons have been Jinnah. The Congress gave the same Usmani ticket from Darbhanga's web. Their star campaigners will not be Rahul or Tejashwi, but people like Sharjil Imam who talk about cutting the chicken neck of India.

Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, he said that if he says his government will give 10 lakh jobs to the youth, he will pass the first cabinet meeting. Talking about the figures, his father Lalu Yadav gave jobs to 94000 people during his entire tenure, while Nitish Kumar gave jobs to a total of 700000 people during his tenure. By this, it can be understood that who can give so many jobs.

On Modi’s statement with Hanuman by Chirag Paswan, BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that he had better relations with the Ram Vilas Paswan family. There is a better relationship with Chirag, but what is the use of this, in Bihar, he opposes Nitish Kumar. Why does the word of protest against Tejashwi come out of his tongue? Why their protest against Congress does not come out. So make that policy clear.