BJP leader shot dead in Baghpat, Yogi Adityanath expressed grief

Uttar Pradesh. Former BJP district chief Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead and absconded on Tuesday morning by unruly criminals in Chhaprauli village of Baghpat district. According to the information, the BJP leader had gone for a walk in the morning and was going towards his farm when three unknown criminals suddenly fired bullets and died on the spot.

The video of this murder is going viral on social media, in which a corpse of blood-soaked BJP leader is lying in a narrow street near the farm in Khokhar area and a large crowd of people is seen around him. Police are also seen in this crowd, who are seen questioning about this incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the murder of the BJP leader and directed the police officers to arrest the culprits within 24 hours.