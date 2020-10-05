BJP leader shot dead in front of police station in West Bengal, Governor sends CM-DGP ‘summons’

Kolkata: Criminal violence in West Bengal is not taking a name. For the last time, there have been frequent attacks on BJP leaders in the state. A similar incident occurred again on Sunday night. A local BJP leader was shot dead by two motorcycle riding miscreants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, in which he died during treatment. After the incident, the BJP has targeted the Mamta Banerjee government. The area has remained tense since the incident and a large amount of police force has been deployed. Also Read – IRCTC: Rail passengers note … 100 trains for Bihar and Bengal starting from October 15

The miscreants shot local BJP leader Manish Shukla on BT Road in the evening, rushed to the hospital but died during treatment. In this case, BJP's observer in the state Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a dig at CM Mamta Banerjee. He said that BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot and killed in front of Titagarh police station. He has demanded the CBI to investigate the entire case.

West Bengal: Visuals from North 24 Parganas' Titagarh where BJP councilor Manish Shukla has been shot dead. pic.twitter.com/9z81tlLtFU – ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The Governor has sent a summons to the CM and the DGP of the state, taking action in the shooting and killing of the Surrey general BJP leader. He tweeted that in view of the murder of BJP leader in Titagarh and the law and order situation in the state, summons has been sent to CM and DGP. The police is investigating the case but so far no clue of the accused has been found. TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh has described it as a mutual case of BJP.

Let us tell you that this is not the first time that a BJP leader has been shot and killed in this way in West Bengal. Even before this, such incidents have been appearing there. A few days ago, the state government was warned on behalf of the governor that if the deteriorating law and order in the state does not improve, then Governor’s Rule can be thought of. Jagdish Dhankar said in the press conference that TMC has changed the state into a police state.