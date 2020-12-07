BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi elected unopposed Rajya Sabha member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi (Sushil Kumar Modi) has been elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha. It was already decided that Sushil Modi was elected unopposed. Please tell that this seat was vacant due to the demise of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan. Ram Vilas was elected unopposed in the by-election last year, which was vacant after his cabinet colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad won from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Also Read – Example: Father is a migrant laborer, this son of Bihar won gold medal in IIT Roorkee

Bihar: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha (Photo source: Sushil Kumar Modi's Twitter) pic.twitter.com/0UBZmSuGoy – ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Sushil Kumar Modi said that as long as there is discrimination in the society, reservation for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC-ST) will continue in the Lok Sabha, Assembly and Government jobs. Modi thanked the Narendra Modi government at the Center for extending SC-ST reservation till 2030 and said that as long as there is discrimination, untouchability etc. in the society, the system of reservation in Lok Sabha, Assembly and government jobs should continue.

Addressing the function organized on the occasion of the 64th death anniversary of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on behalf of ‘People of Ambedkar’ at the AN Sinha Institute in Patna, he said that these reservations are due to Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar. There are 38 seats reserved in Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the people of SC and ST win, but due to lack of reservation system in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha, their number is negligible. Modi said that BJP is against the decision of the Supreme Court to bring the creamy layer in the reservation of SC-ST.

