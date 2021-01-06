BJP leader video viral: Banshidhar Bhagat’s indecisive statement, abuses Congress woman leader

BJP Leader Video Viral: State President of Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party Banshidhar Bhagat has given a controversial statement regarding the woman leader of the Congress, whose video is going viral on social media. The video of Banshidhar Bhagat’s statement in which he is seen making objectionable remarks on Congress leader Indira Hridayesh during his speech is becoming viral. BJP chief Banshidhar Bhagat of Uttarakhand has addressed the Leader of Opposition as ‘Badiya’. However, considering the possibility of political ruckus on this statement, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat himself has apologized. Also Read – Punjab BJP leader meets Prime Minister Modi, says- Maoists have entered the farmers movement

The news agency ANI has released a video of BJP state president Banshidhar Bhagat. It can be clearly seen in this video that during a program, State President Banshidhar Bhagat is seen saying from the stage, 'Our Leader Opposition is saying that many MLAs are in contact with me, oh why will the old lady contact you?' Let the BJP leader make this controversial remark at an event held in Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Our Leader of Opposition said – ‘several MLAs are in touch with me’. Arre budhiya, tujhse kyun sampark karenge (Why will they contact an old lady?): Uttarakhand BJP Chief Bansidhar Bhagat (05.01) Congress leader Indira Hridayesh is leader of opposition in state assembly pic.twitter.com/2QXZxCY8dK – ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

On the statement of Banshidhar Bhagat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has revealed the field and Chief Minister Rawat has tweeted that, “Respected Indira Hridayesh Bahin ji, today I am very sad. Women are very honored and revered for us. I personally apologize to you and all those who are unhappy like me. I will talk to you personally tomorrow and apologize again. ‘

Respected @IndiraHridayesh Sister, today I am very sad. Women are very respected and revered for us. I personally apologize to you and all those who are unhappy like me. I will talk to you personally tomorrow and apologize again. 4 – Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 5, 2021

Please tell that Indira Hridayesh is the Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly. Actually, in the past, Congress leader Indira Hridayesh had said that five to six MLAs of BJP are in touch with her. On his statement, the state president of BJP has addressed him as an old woman. Indira Hridayesh is a Congress MLA from Haldani and earlier she was also a cabinet minister in the Uttarakhand government.