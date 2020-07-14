BJP leaders demand President sack Mamata Banerjee government of West Bengal

new Delhi: A delegation of BJP leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and demanded a CBI probe into the death of Hemantabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray of North Dinajpur district in West Bengal under suspicious circumstances as well as sacking the state’s Trinamool Congress government Also demanded. Also Read – West Bengal: BJP’s bandh, unseen roads seen in protest against MLA’s death

The delegation, led by BJP general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, met the President and demanded the dissolution of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and necessary steps in this regard from President Kovind.

After meeting the President, Vijayvargiya said, "We have no faith in any agency there. We have demanded from the President that there should be a CBI inquiry into this matter. " He said, "At the same time, such a government has no right to remain in power, where even the people's representatives cannot remain safe. Therefore, this government should be dismissed immediately. The governor should get a report in this regard. "

A delegation of BJP leaders comprising Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arvind Menon, Babul Supriyo, Swapan Dasgupta and Raju Bista called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan: President’s Secretariat pic.twitter.com/yPjYgDsRrs – ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Apart from Vijayvargiya, the delegation included Union Minister Babul Supriyo, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta, Lok Sabha Member Raju Bisht and BJP’s Organization Minister Arvind Menon.

Let us tell you that Vijayvargiya later released a video saying that democracy has “hanged on the cross” in West Bengal. Till now the workers were being killed, the MPs were not being allowed to go to their areas and now the people’s representatives are being killed. He said, “And the whole scene is being changed by showing him suicide. I understand that West Bengal has become such a chaotic state within the country where the government has no right to remain in power. “He said,” This government does not have the right to continue even for a minute. . Therefore the assembly should be dissolved. “

In the memorandum submitted to the President, the party claimed that 105 BJP workers or supporters have been brutally murdered by the ruling party in the last three years. Through the memorandum, the President was requested to take equitable and appropriate steps to end the violence in West Bengal and dissolve the State Legislature so that the rule of justice and law and order could be established in the state.

Let me tell you that Ray’s body was found hanging from the terrace of a verandah outside a closed shop near his house in Bindal village of Uttar Dinajpur district on Monday. On Tuesday, the post-mortem report said that Ray died due to hanging and no other injury marks were found on his body. At the same time, West Bengal Police said that a suicide note was found in the pocket of his shirt in which he held two people responsible for his death.

Union ministers Babul Supriyo termed this post-mortem report as “manufactured” and said that the party does not trust it. He said, “Ray’s body has been found hanging two and a half kilometers away from the house. In this situation, if the investigation of this case is not conducted by the CBI, then we cannot reach even closer to the truth. Mamta Banerjee has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister. We have also requested His Excellency the President to conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter and dissolve the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. “

Ray had won the assembly elections on a CPI-M ticket from the seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes of Hemtabad, but he joined the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections last year. However, he did not resign from the CPI-M as an MLA.