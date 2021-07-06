BJP leaders get promotion for talking towards Rahul Gandhi: Congress

New Delhi: Congress mentioned amid the continued dialogue about the potential of reshuffle within the Union Council of Ministers that the standards for purchasing promotion within the Narendra Modi govt is that which minister has tweeted towards Rahul Gandhi. Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Amidst Modi cupboard enlargement, Congress known as its leaders to Delhi, will meet Rahul Gandhi the next day to come

Birthday celebration spokesperson Pawan Khera additionally requested why the ones governors, towards whom there were allegations of taking part in with the Charter, weren't got rid of. Requested in regards to the conceivable reshuffle within the Union Council of Ministers, he instructed journalists, "It's the prerogative of the High Minister. But when there may be any roughly reshuffle within the Modi govt, then no such individual is changed towards whom there's a criticism. This sort of individual is given a praise.

Pawan Khera claimed, "Within the eyes of the High Minister, to get a top rank within the cupboard, the one qualification must be what number of tweets the ministers tweet towards Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. The promotion of the minister is in keeping with this. What he's doing for the rustic and his division, it isn't important." He requested, "The place the standards are, what is going to be the convenience to the rustic?"

On the subject of the exchange of governors of many states and appointment of recent governors, the Congress spokesperson mentioned, "Has any governor been got rid of towards whom there are critical allegations of taking part in with the charter? Whether or not it's the governor of West Bengal or the governor of Rajasthan or the administrator of Lakshadweep, have they been modified?

Considerably, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot used to be on Tuesday appointed as the brand new Governor of Karnataka and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as the brand new Governor of Madhya Pradesh. In step with a free up quoting the President’s Press Secretary, governors had been appointed or reshuffled in 8 states. Those appointments and adjustments had been made at a time when there’s a chance of a reshuffle within the Union Council of Ministers.