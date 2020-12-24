BJP leaders, including Union ministers retorted, Rahul Gandhi said – no democracy in the country

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, made a statement that there is no more democracy in the country, many leaders including the BJP’s Union Minister have hit back at the Congress leader. Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary and BJP Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain have given reactions to Rahul Gandhi regarding the statement. Also Read – Rahul said- there is no democracy in India, I want to tell the PM, till the cancellation of agricultural laws, the farmers will not go back

Tell that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today claimed that there is no democracy in the country now and those who raise voices against Prime Minister Narendra Modi are called as terrorists or anti-nationals.

Emergency is black in history in India, Rahul should read

On Rahul Gandhi's statement 'There is no democracy in India', Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Maybe he (Rahul Gandhi) has not read history." Emergency is in black letter in the history of India, Rahul Gandhi should be read.

Perhaps he (Rahul Gandhi) has not read history. Emergency is black in history in India, Rahul Gandhi should read: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi’s statement ‘There is no democracy in India’ pic.twitter.com/mnNdiR6PHL – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 24, 2020

Rahul ji wants to bake political loaves

Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary said, Rahul ji wants to bake political loaves. He himself had said in his manifesto that if we come to power, these 3 bills will be brought and will free the APMC Act to provide freedom to the farmer. They are trying to target themselves by placing a gun on the farmer’s shoulder.

...And got signatures from two crore farmers?

BJP Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “I have not heard even once that Congress workers met farmers and met two crore farmers, got signatures?” The Congress has not even approached two lakh people in the past, yet gave the figure of two crore. ”

I have not heard even once that the Congress workers met the farmers and met two crore farmers, got the signature? The Congress has not even contacted two lakh people in the past, yet gave the figure of two crores: Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP https://t.co/MybQZ0Z6QR pic.twitter.com/jIwZCob000 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 24, 2020

If Congress was there, then 85,000 crore rupees would go to the account of Congress brokers

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, Rs 6,000 for PM year for farmers. They send and the entire money goes to the farmers’ account. So far, 1 lakh crore rupees from PM Kisan Nidhi. More than sent. 15,000 crores if Congress were there. 85,000 crores would go to farmers’ account and to Congress brokers.

They do not get 2 crore votes in voting

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said, “The Congress party just contested in Bihar, contested the by-elections and their condition was everywhere. Those 2 crore signatures are fake, when voting takes place, they are unable to get 2 crore votes, from where are they bringing the signatures of the farmers. By making these so-called signatures, taking them and representing them somewhere, it does not have any adverse effect on the work being done to make the country self-sufficient and for the prosperity and prosperity of the farmers.

#WATCH | There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Delhi Police taking party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/7oYfUDEkEM – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Rahul Gandhi said, “There is no democracy in India

Please tell that Rahul Gandhi said, “There is no democracy in India, in the country it is not in reality, only in imagination.” He alleged, “The Prime Minister is an incompetent person who is running this system on behalf of three-four people”. He also said that the ‘Idea of ​​India’ is under attack and that is why the Congress is standing in opposition.

The Prime Minister’s only goal is to make money for two to four big capitalists.

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the Prime Minister’s only goal is to make money for two to four big capitalists. Whoever stands against the Prime Minister is called a terrorist. If the farmer stands up, he will be called a terrorist, if the workers stand up they will be called a terrorist Whoever tries to take power from them will be called terrorist and anti-national. “

Government convenes joint session of Parliament

Rahul Gandhi, while leading a party delegation regarding the three agricultural laws, also said that the government should call a joint session of Parliament and withdraw these laws. This delegation included Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

We told the President that these laws are anti-farmer

The Congress leader said, “There are crores of people who are connected with agriculture and these people are the backbone of the country. We believe that there should be improvement in the agriculture sector, but if agriculture is destroyed then crores of people will have to suffer a lot. ” He told, “We told the President that these laws are anti-farmer and this is going to cause a lot of damage to workers and farmers and the farmer stands against these laws.”

These farmers will not retreat until these laws are withdrawn.

Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister should not think that these workers and farmers will go back.” Until these laws are withdrawn, these farmers will not retreat. He said, call a joint session and withdraw the laws. “The Congress leader claimed that if the Prime Minister does not withdraw the law, then not only BJP and RSS, but the country is going to suffer. He said that a memorandum has been given to the President with two crore signatures.