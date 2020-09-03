BJP leader’s poster is creating uproar: The don who could not catch the police of 11 countries, he …

Corona Virus: Various programs are being organized to spread awareness among people about Corona virus infection, people are being made aware in various ways to prevent this disease. In such a situation, a BJP leader has put up a unique poster in Madhya Pradesh which has become a topic of discussion these days. Also Read – Health Ministry said- Sero survey will be done in 70 districts of the country, people should consider rescue as treatment till vaccine is not available

This poster of the BJP leader has a picture of former Union Minister Vikram Verma, along with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, as well as a famous dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit film Dawn. The poster says that ‘Corona was caught by the police of 11 countries who could not catch him, so do not be too clever!’ With this dialogue, people have been appealed to be safe while watching Corona. Also Read – Lockdown 0.4: Now Metro will start running in Bengaluru from September 7, know what will be the timing

Let us know that both the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and BJP leader Vikram Verma of Dhar have become corona infected. Although both of them are healthy now. Along with this, the Madhya Pradesh government is also running the ‘Kill Corona’ campaign for the prevention of infection of the corona virus in the state and at the same time giving various advertisements for awareness and also to make people aware on behalf of the government. Posters have been installed in many places in cities. Also Read – Dilip Kumar’s second brother Ehsan Khan also died, infected with Corona virus