BJP leaders praise Manoj Sinha for making LG of Jammu and Kashmir, said this

new Delhi: BJP leader Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of the state (LG) on Thursday following the resignation of Dinesh Chandra Murmu from the post of Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They can take the oath of office of Lieutenant Governor on Friday. Senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers have justified the decision to make Manoj Sinha the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and said that he has both political and administrative experience, which can give a new direction to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP leaders praised Manoj Sinha

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs Ram Madhav expressed happiness over the decision to make Manoj Sinha the Lieutenant Governor and said that Manoj Sinha is a scholar and veteran leader and also has administrative experience as a minister in the central government.

Madhav said, “As the head of Jammu and Kashmir administration, he will be successful in giving new direction to the development of the valley.”

At the same time, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated Manoj Sinha on being appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh, MP from Udhampur seat of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Minister of State in PMO, congratulated Manoj Sinha by talking on the phone and said that “Manoj Sinha has both political and administrative experience”.

Union Minister Gajendra Sikh Shekhawat also congratulated that after the removal of Article 370, a new era of development will begin in the valley under the able leadership of Manoj Sinha.

On the other hand, BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant Jai Panda said, “Manoj Sinha is humble but very intelligent and at the same time he is highly qualified for this important work due to being highly trained, political and administrative veteran.”