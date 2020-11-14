BJP lit the Sadhubudhi Jyoti for CM Kejriwal, said- Delhi could not stop pollution

new Delhi: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday lit the Sadhubudi Jyoti for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat on the occasion of Diwali. Party state president Adesh Kumar Gupta called the Kejriwal government a failure to fight the pollution problem in Delhi. BJP state president Adesh Kumar Gupta said, “The flame was lit so that Chief Minister Kejriwal gets goodwill and works on the ground to solve the problems of Delhiites and seriously to address health problems caused by pollution and corona Steps taken. Also Read – Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal worshiped Diwali at Akshardham temple, many other ministers were also involved

State President Adesh Kumar Gupta said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal only wants to run away from responsibilities. In the case of Corona, he says that people from outside have come, asking the Center to intervene about pollution. He only spends Delhi government's money in advertising and hoarding. This is a gross misuse of public money.

The state president said, the PM 2.5 level in Delhi has increased by 30 times. The people of Delhi are very upset and people are having trouble breathing. Only Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government are responsible for this. He said that Kejriwal is too busy these days to put up hoardings and press conferences, so he does not know anything about Delhi's air-condition yet, even if air quality is in critical condition. They are sitting relaxed.