Entertainment

BJP made Anurag Thakur in charge of Jammu and Kashmir local body elections, Shahnawaz Hussain also responsible

November 15, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has given a total responsibility to the three leaders for the local civic elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has been made election incharge. Local body elections will be held in the valley from 28 November to 19 December. Also Read – BJP lit the Sadhuddhi Jyoti for CM Kejriwal, said- Could not stop pollution in Delhi

BJP President JP Nadda has appointed National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Haryana MP Sanjay Bhatia as co-incharge of the election. National General Secretary Arun Singh said that this appointment will come into force with immediate effect. Also Read – Exercise intensifies from Patna to Delhi for new government in Bihar, many youth and new faces will be in cabinet

Explain that for the first time after the formation of Union Territory, the election of District Development Council is also going on in Jammu and Kashmir. Elections will be held in a total of eight phases for the District Development Council, Panchayats and local bodies. These elections will be held from 28 November to 19 December. The special thing is that the District Development Council (DDC) elections will be held on the political symbol i.e. the party symbol, while the panchayat and the by-elections will not be on the party symbol. Also Read – Yogi cabinet may soon be expanded! Some ministers leave fixed, some newcomers will be included

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.