BJP made Anurag Thakur in charge of Jammu and Kashmir local body elections, Shahnawaz Hussain also responsible

new Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has given a total responsibility to the three leaders for the local civic elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has been made election incharge. Local body elections will be held in the valley from 28 November to 19 December.

BJP President JP Nadda has appointed National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Haryana MP Sanjay Bhatia as co-incharge of the election. National General Secretary Arun Singh said that this appointment will come into force with immediate effect.

Explain that for the first time after the formation of Union Territory, the election of District Development Council is also going on in Jammu and Kashmir. Elections will be held in a total of eight phases for the District Development Council, Panchayats and local bodies. These elections will be held from 28 November to 19 December. The special thing is that the District Development Council (DDC) elections will be held on the political symbol i.e. the party symbol, while the panchayat and the by-elections will not be on the party symbol.