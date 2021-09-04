BJP MLA apologizes to Mamta Banerjee, stated – used to be deluded, now I’m with TMC

Kolkata: There’s a stir within the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration in West Bengal. As of late some other BJP MLA left the birthday party and joined TMC. Kaliaganj MLA Soumen Roy has joined TMC. Together with this, BJP MLA has additionally apologized to West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee for no longer supporting her on the time of election whilst becoming a member of TMC. After another MLA joined the Trinamool camp, now the choice of MLAs from the saffron birthday party leaving the birthday party and becoming a member of the TMC has long past as much as 4.Additionally Learn – Alloted room for Namaz in Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha, BJP stated – construct a temple too

Kaliaganj MLA Soumen Roy re-membered the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata within the presence of Minister of State and birthday party chief Partha Chatterjee. Justifying his go back to the birthday party, Soumen Roy stated, "I needed to contest the election from Kaliaganj on a BJP price ticket because of some instances. However my soul and center belong to Trinamool. I've joined the birthday party once more to enhance the efforts of Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee. I express regret to the birthday party for the time when I used to be no longer with it."

Two different BJP MLAs, Tanmay Ghosh from Bishnupur in Bankura district and Biswajit Das from Baghda in North 24 Parganas district joined the TMC within the final one week. The primary BJP MLA to sign up for Trinamool used to be Mukul Roy, who used to be the birthday party's nationwide vice-president. He gained the election from Krishnanagar North. Previous, Roy had left the Trinamool in 2017 and joined the saffron camp. The opposite 3 MLAs have been within the ruling birthday party ahead of switching to the BJP simply ahead of the meeting elections held in March-April this yr. Ever because the Trinamool gained the West Bengal elections, many leaders, who had switched from the Trinamool camp to the BJP ahead of the meeting elections, have returned to the birthday party.