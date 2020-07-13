BJP MLA, BJP and family found hanging in West Bengal

Kolkata: The body of Hembatad MLA Debendra Nath Roy from BJP has been hanged in Ballia in North Dinajpur in West Bengal today. According to the police, a suicide note of the deceased MLA has been recovered, in which 2 people have held them responsible for his death. Also Read – Rajasthan BJP chief said- We are 75, but many MLAs want to join us

The body of senior BJP leader Dibendra Nath Ray was found hanging near his house in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday morning. Ray had won the assembly elections on a CPI-M ticket from the seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes of Hemtabad, but he joined the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections last year. However, he did not resign from the CPI-M as an MLA. Also Read – Chhattisgarh Congress state in-charge PL Punia’s big statement, said- Sachin Pilot is now in BJP

Today, body of MLA Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in Balia, Uttar Dinajpur. A suicide note has been recovered from his pocket in which 3 persons have been named as responsible for his death. Further investigation underway: Raiganj SP Sumit Kumar #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nInzh62sEV Also Read – Rajasthan Politics: After Pilot’s Rebellion, BJP Now Adopts “Wait And Watch” Policy – ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

A senior district police official said, “Ray’s body was found hanging near a shop in Hemtabad area on Monday morning. We have started investigation in the case. The forensic team has reached the spot and his body has been sent for post-mortem. ” The family of the BJP leader has expressed apprehension of murder, demanding a CBI probe into the case.

A family member said, “We think it is murder. It should be investigated by CBI. ” The state leadership of the BJP termed Ray’s assassination as a considered conspiracy by the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “This is a heinous murder committed by Trinamool Congress goons. Trinamool Ray was worried about the popularity in the area. We want an independent inquiry into the matter to bring out the truth. You can understand the law and order of the state very well, when the MLA is not the only security. “

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “This is a condemnable and cowardly act, it has become the state of the state today.” Hematabad MLA Dibendra Nath Ray has been assassinated. His body was found hanging. Was joining the BJP a crime? “

At the same time, senior Trinamool Congress leader and district president Kanai Lal Agarwal dismissed all these allegations and said that the police will find out the reasons for Ray’s death. Agarwal said, the police will find out the reason for his (Ray’s) death. They have committed suicide or some other reason… .it will decide the law. I do not want to comment on this. “