BJP MLA Joins TMC: BJP MLA from Bishnupur Tanmay Ghosh, who joined Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, alleged this…

BJP MLA Joins Trinamool Congress: Tanmay Ghosh, MLA of Bishnupur in West Bengal (Tanmoy Ghosh) Trinamool Congress on Monday (TMC) Joined. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) is indulging within the politics of vendetta. Chatting with journalists, Ghosh claimed that the BJP was once seeking to create anarchy a number of the other people of West Bengal, because of which he joined the TMC.

He mentioned, 'I encourage everybody to sign up for TMC for the welfare of West Bengal. Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) The palms wish to be reinforced.

Ghosh alleged that the BJP was once doing politics of vendetta and seeking to create anarchy within the state. Ghosh had left the TMC and joined the BJP in March, a couple of days sooner than the meeting elections in West Bengal. Previous, Ghosh was once additionally the TMC's formative years wing president of Bishnupur town in Bankura district and councilor of the native civic frame.

Welcoming Ghosh into the birthday celebration, state schooling minister Bratya Basu mentioned the BJP was once seeking to take revenge at the TMC after the elections. "We can struggle the BJP politically. She is making an attempt to make the folk of West Bengal glance inferior. Basu mentioned that many BJP leaders are in contact with TMC.

Basu claimed that BJP MLAs from Tripura also are in contact with TMC. “When Mamata Banerjee steps into Tripura, there might be a tsunami. The BJP leaders of that state are smartly conscious about this. Basu alleged, “Tripura has became a valley of concern below the management of the BJP.”

