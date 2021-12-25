BJP MLA referred to as Jaya Bachchan a ‘dancer’, Congress stated – this birthday party is anti-women

New Delhi: BJP MLA Surendra Singh (BJP MLA Surendra Singh) Samajwadi Birthday party (Samajwadi Birthday party) Chief of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan (Jaya Bachchan) Arguable commentary relating to BJP MLA (BJP MLA) Known as Jaya Bachchan a dancer. Congress has BJP relating to this. (BJP) Geared toward. Congress chief Randeep Surjewala has centered BJP MLA Surendra Singh for making debatable remarks on Samajwadi Birthday party chief and Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan. Congress Normal Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala stated on Saturday, that is the considering of BJP leaders! This disgusting and hateful face of BJP against ladies! He requested whether or not the entire anchor partners who made TV debates at the commentary of an MLA in Karnataka will now call for an apology and motion from UP Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath, or does the BJP have a license to humiliate ladies!Additionally Learn – There are Hindus right here who devour red meat and it’s written the place red meat must now not be eaten: Digvijay Singh

It’s price noting that BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who’s incessantly within the headlines because of debatable statements, commented on SP MP Jaya Bachchan pronouncing that ‘Previous ascetics used to curse or bless, now in Kaliyuga even dancers have began cursing.’ BJP MLA stated that that is the actual type of Kali Yuga. Together with this, he additionally commented on the second one marriage of former Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister and senior Congress chief Digvijay Singh. The MLA stated that the age of marriage of ladies will have to be 21 years, however on the identical time there must be a legislation for males to not marry after 50 years. This could also be a social evil. Additionally Learn – Will Harbhajan Singh Sign up for Congress? Stated- I do know the leaders of each birthday party, from Sidhu I…

If truth be told, lately in Parliament, Jaya Bachchan expressed her displeasure at BJP MPs and accused her of creating private remarks about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Throughout this, he cursed the BJP MPs and stated that quickly their unhealthy days are going to come back. Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Elections: Large blow to BJP ahead of elections, Minister Harak Singh Rawat can pass to Congress