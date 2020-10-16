BJP MLA said in favor of accused in Ballia case- Dhirendra Pratap has fired in self defense

Baliya: One of the accused of Revathi incident of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by the police on Friday. The person arrested is the brother of the main accused in the case. At the same time, BJP MLA Surendra Singh has come out openly in defense of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the main accused in Revathi incident. Vidhak said, defending the main accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh, termed the incident as a reaction against the action. Also Read – MP ByPolls 2020: Last day of nomination in MP today, so far 216 candidates filled leaflets

BJP MLA Surendra Singh said that Dhirendra Pratap had fired in self-defense, otherwise his family and his associates would have been killed. Also Read – CM Yogi Suspended SDM-CO: One person killed in firing in front of SDM, CO in UP, officers fall

The MLA of Baira Assembly constituency in the district, who has always been in the news for his controversial statements, on Friday called the incident unfortunate and tragic during a meeting organized at the residence of Durjanpur village on Friday for the allocation of government cheap stove in a conversation with media persons gave. Also Read – In Haryana by-election, BJP relied on wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, lost in this seat in 2019

BJP MLA Surendra Singh accused the administration of strangling justice in defense of Direndra Pratap Singh, the main accused of Revathi scandal. He defended Direndra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Revathi incident, calling the incident a reaction against action.

If he was fired then dozens of his relatives would be killed. Wrongdoers should be punished under law. What happened, have happened but police should also act against other group which attacked women with sticks, iron rods: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA, Ballia – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2020

Surendra Singh said that Dhirendra Pratap has fired in self-defense, otherwise his family and his associates would have been killed dozens. He also said that a real license is given for self-defense. The MLA said that there was no other option in front of Dhirendra Pratap except death.

The BJP MLA has demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a CBCID inquiry into the matter. He has accused the administration of taking unilateral action, saying that six women from the other side have been injured, but no one is watching their pain.

In this case Additional Director General of Police Varanasi Brij Bhushan told reporters on Friday that the police has arrested the accused Narendra Pratap. Narendra Pratap is the elder brother of Dhirendra Pratap Singh W., the main accused in the Revathi incident. The officer said that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Ballia District Collector Hari Pratap Shahi said that action will be taken to revoke the real license of the accused.

Explain that one person was killed on Thursday during the selection of a government cheap stall shop in Durjanpur village of Revathi police station area of ​​the district and the main accused of this incident is still out of the grip of the police.