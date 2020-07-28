BJP MLA said to CM Yogi – Save me from the jailed criminal, Vikas is more dangerous than Dubey

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Yogesh Dhama (Yogesh Dhama) has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) and the state director general of police, claiming that life is in danger from infamous gangster Sunil Rathi in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Rathi is in jail in connection with the murder of another gangster Munna Bajrangi. Dhama said that the gangster openly threatened him when he came to hear the Munna Bajrangi case in Baghpat’s court. He said, “He holds me responsible for stopping illegal mining activities in this area. Two of my acquaintances were killed last month by his men, which proves that my life is in real danger. ” Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi wrote letter to Yogi Adityanath, said- fix UP’s law and order, people are upset

The MLA claimed that B is more dangerous than the gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in the Rathi encounter, who was the main accused in the killing of eight policemen earlier this month in Kanpur. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Baghpat, Anit Kumar said, "Dhama has not contacted us and we are providing them security as per protocol."

The ASP said the quarrel started when the local MLA complained against Rathi's illegal mining business. He said, "He was doing this through his man Manish Chauhan, who had a license for sand mining, but was removing more than the allowed limit. When the MLA raised the issue, the district administration canceled his license and imposed a fine of Rs 4 crore on him. "

On July 7, Gurtho of Rathi shot dead Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Deshpal Khokhar, who is said to have objected to the passing of trucks carrying sand from his village. The ASP said, “We have arrested two Rathi sharpshooters in connection with the case after the encounter on Sunday.” Rathi’s operatives also allegedly killed historyheater Paramveer Tugana, who is said to be close to Yogesh Dhama.