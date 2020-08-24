BJP MLA’s daughter Sakshi Mishra to join SP, created panic over her love story

Bareilly (UP): Sakshi Mishra (Sakshi Mishra), daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajesh Mishra alias Pappu Bharatoul (BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra) from Bareilly’s Bithri Chainpur Assembly constituency, has indicated her entry into politics. He has sought an appointment with SP National President Akhilesh Yadav. Sakshi Mishra said that Samajwadi Party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav is greatly influenced by the development. That is why I want to join SP. This is the same Sakshi Mishra, who had created a ruckus last year. Sakshi married her lover Ajitesh (Sakshi Mishra Love Story). Sakshi had been in a lot of controversies after marrying Ajitesh. He accused his BJP MLA father that he was being harassed. A few days ago Ajitesh was also sent to jail in a case. Also Read – BJP wrote a letter to Anna Hazare, said- Move against ‘AAP’, save Delhi from Kejriwal ‘

Sakshi Mishra said that "the working style of SP and the popular leader of youth Akhilesh Yadav was seen as a wave of development during the Chief Minister's term. Due to this, gave separate identity to Uttar Pradesh in SP government. We have no business with other political parties. SP is a party of youth. Therefore, I have made up my mind to join it. SP has done a lot of work during his tenure. Casteism is not promoted in SP. We have done many such works, which we are impressed with. "

Sakshi Mishra is the daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra. On July 3 last year, Sakshi Mishra, daughter of BJP MLA Pappu Bharataul, suddenly disappeared from her home with her boyfriend Ajitesh. After this, on July 10, he released a video on social media with Ajitesh, in which he threatened his life. After the arrival of this video, this matter became very popular and this case was in the headlines for a long time.