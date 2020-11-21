BJP MP Arjun Singh claims, ‘Five Trinamool Congress MPs will resign anytime’

Kolkata: As the hour of elections in West Bengal approaches, the political mercury is increasing. Now BJP state vice president and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh has claimed that five Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs will resign anytime. Let us know that assembly elections are to be held in the state next year. Also Read – The Center has given assistance of 4,382 crores to 6 states which have suffered natural disasters, West Bengal gets the most.

BJP MP Arjun Singh has claimed that four other MPs, including Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, may soon resign from the party and join BJP. He said that Saugat Roy (TMC MP) pretends to be TMC leader in front of the camera. Arjun Singh claimed on Saturday that Saugata Roy wants to resign from TMC. Significantly, Saugata Roy is a big leader of Trinamool Congress. This statement of the BJP MP has come at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently returned to West Bengal.

MP Arjun Singh said, "I am repeatedly saying that five TMC MPs will resign anytime and join BJP".