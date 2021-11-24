BJP MP Gautam Gambhir once more won loss of life threats within the identify of ‘ISIS Kashmir’

east indian cricket (Indian Cricketer) and BJP from East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir (Gautam Gambhir) He has as soon as once more won loss of life threats. This data has been given through Delhi Police. Delhi Police mentioned, ‘BJP MP and previous cricketer Gautam Gambhir has won loss of life threats for the second one time allegedly from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. A video containing photos from out of doors his place of abode could also be connected to the threatening e mail. Previous, Gautam Gambhir had contacted Delhi Police. (Delhi Police) On this, Gambhir had lodged a grievance of receiving threats. In keeping with Gautam Gambhir, he used to be threatened through ISIS Kashmir (ISIS Kashmir) is being given through identify.Additionally Learn – Delhi Violence: Surprise to the police, the courtroom ordered the investigation of the riots, asked- who attempted to save lots of?

In a grievance despatched to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), it used to be mentioned {that a} loss of life risk used to be won from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ at the respectable e-mail identity of Gautam Gambhir at round 9.32 pm on Tuesday, officers mentioned on Wednesday. Officers mentioned that the email reads, ‘We can kill you and your circle of relatives.’ Within the grievance, a request has been made to take cognizance of the topic, check in an FIR and make ok safety preparations, he mentioned. Additionally Learn – Honorarium of ladies chefs of colleges, Panchayat representatives greater, wage of PDP soldier and pension of freedom combatants additionally greater

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan mentioned that the grievance used to be lodged on Wednesday on behalf of Gambhir’s private secretary Gaurav Arora at Rajendra Nagar police station. “The grievance alleges that on Tuesday, Gautam Gambhir’s e mail ID used to be won through an unknown particular person threatening to kill him and his circle of relatives,” Chauhan mentioned.

The DCP mentioned, “After receiving the grievance, the district police has beefed up safety out of doors Gambhir’s place of abode in Rajendra Nagar space. Police is investigating the case.’ Police mentioned that no FIR has been registered within the topic but, because the investigation is occurring on the subject of the grievance. He mentioned that the Particular Cellular, in affiliation with the Cyber ​​Cellular of the Central District Police, is investigating the topic.

