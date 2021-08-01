BJP MP hoisted tribal white flag on Ambagarh castle dodge heavy police pressure, know the subject

BJP MP hoisted tribal white flag BJP MP Kirori Meena hoisted tribal white flag within the early hours of Sunday, dodging the heavy police pressure deployed across the castle at Ambagarh castle, which turned into the middle of controversy between the Meena neighborhood and Hinduist organisations.Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympics 2020, PV Sindhu created historical past, turned into the primary Indian lady to win 2 Olympic medals

The flag used to be hoisted on a parapet on the rear of the castle the place the Rajya Sabha member, at the side of a number of of his supporters, had reached this morning thru rain-ravaged hills. Alternatively, the police declare that Meena may just now not input the castle and therefore the flag used to be positioned at the parapet.

Previous there used to be information of his arrest however the police have denied it. Further Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash mentioned, "The MP used to be neither detained nor arrested. Talks have been held with him at the subject during which he has made some calls for.

The cops took him to the Vidyadhar Nagar police station to carry talks with the MP, the place Meena put forth any other calls for, together with permitting tribal other people to worship on the Shiva temple throughout the castle. Meena launched a video pronouncing that as promised he hoisted the tribal flag in Ambagarh castle.

