BJP MP Ravi Kishan tweeted in the midst of a ‘struggle’ on drugs in Bollywood, ‘Time rajte jo na jage tum toh …’

Drugs In Bollywood: There is a fierce battle in Bollywood from Parliament to the street on the issue of drugs. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur raised the issue of drugs in Bollywood in the Lok Sabha. After this, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan attacked Ravi Kishan during his speech in Rajya Sabha and said that some people in the industry ‘make holes in the plate they eat.’ Bollywood is also divided into two camps. Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Kishan has once again appealed to save the youth of the country from drugs. Also Read – Jaya Bachchan defended Bollywood in Parliament, so Shiv Sena became happy – wrote this in the face

Stop the drunken river, the flowing water.

There is still time, save the youth of the country. Also Read – Ravi kishan Romantic Song: Anjana Singh fell in Ravi Kishan’s arms, rain also fell in this romance If you do not wake up in time, it will be a disaster.

Your life will be wasted by addiction. Also Read – Sonam Kapoor wants to be like Jaya Bachchan growing up, people said – and how much they will grow – Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) September 16, 2020

Ravi Kishan tweeted in a shayarna style, ‘Stop in the river of intoxication, let the flowing water…. Now is the time, save the youth of the country…. Your life will be wasted by addiction… ‘

Drug addiction has increased, whose pride is still there?

The funeral pyre, like a burnt house, a crematorium || This is the interest of Bollywood, consider it.

All should be free from intoxication. On Veer Shiva’s land, stop this sin.

If the dignity is born, then heat will disappear. – Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) September 15, 2020

Earlier, MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency Ravi Kishan tweeted, Drug addiction has increased, whose pride so far? A burning body like a pyre, home crematorium… This is the interest of Bollywood, consider it. All should be free from intoxication, this is the remedy… on the land of Veer Siva, stop this sin….

What did Jaya say ..

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that people of the entertainment world are being instigated through social media. People who have made a name in the industry have called it gutter. I completely disagree with this. I hope the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. ‘Apart from this, he also attacked Ravi Kishan and said that some people of the industry’ holes in the plate in which they eat. We do’.

Ravi Kishan’s appeal

Please tell that Ravi Kishan had said, ‘The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is increasing. He said, ‘Drug addiction is also in the film industry. Many people have been caught. NCB is doing a great job. I urge the central government to take strict action to arrest the culprits soon, to punish them and to end the conspiracy of the neighboring countries. ‘

Explain that the narcotic control bureau, or NCB, is investigating the drugs connection in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. With this, the NCB has arrested several members, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty.