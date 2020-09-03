BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi also admitted in Corona positive, SGPGI

Lucknow: Corona infection is continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh. BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi has been found corona infected. After coming to Corona Report positive, he has been admitted to Lucknow SGPGI. Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that due to difficulty in his throat and mild fever, his corona test was done, the report of which has come positive. After the investigation report came positive, Rita Bahuguna Joshi has been admitted to SGPGI, Lucknow. Also Read – Health Ministry said- Sero survey will be done in 70 districts of the country, people should consider rescue as treatment

Significantly, many ministers of the Yogi government have also been hit by the corona virus. Cabinet ministers Siddharthnath Singh, Satish Mahana, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Dr. Dharmesh, Minister Mohsin Raza have also received Corona report positive. At the same time, two ministers of the government Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan have lost their lives due to the virus.

With the increase in corona cases in Uttar Pradesh, corona cases in the country have increased to more than 38 lakhs. While more than 67 thousand people have died. The number of people recovering is also increasing. So far, more than 29 lakh people have been cured.