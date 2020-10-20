BJP MP Varun Gandhi told liquor smuggler – I am not your father’s servant, audio viral

Uttar Pradesh: An audio of BJP MP Varun Gandhi is going viral on social media these days. In this viral video, Varun Gandhi is calling a man at 10 pm and scolding him for asking for help. The name of the caller is Sarvesh who is from his parliamentary constituency and he is accused of selling illegal liquor. In the viral audio, the person who is calling late at night, Varun Gandhi is heard scolding him that I am not your father’s servant. However, we are not verifying this viral audio. Also Read – UP News: As per the conspiracy to grab the land, the priest had shot himself, police arrested 7

The caller's house was raided late last night by police and illegal liquor was found inside his house in the raid. After this, the police, taking action, took Sarvesh into custody and took him to the Asmrod Outpost of Police Station Sungarhi. Sarvesh called MP Varun Gandhi for help from the police post itself. It was around 10 pm at that time. MP Varun Gandhi was enraged after calling so many nights and he scolded Sarvesh and said that I am not your father's servant. Call in the morning

Liquor smuggler went viral

Now this audio of Varun Gandhi is going viral on social media. It is being said that after being released on bail, Sarvesh has made the audio of the conversation with the MP viral. After this, two videos have also been released after the whole incident. In this, the police is checking the house of the accused and the accused is busy on the phone. At the same time, in the second the young man is apologizing to the MP.

Varun Gandhi said this

After the discussion of this matter, MP Varun Gandhi said that, ‘Protection from wrong people is never given, nor will I be given from my side. People doing wrong things will not be able to help me in any way. People smuggling liquor or cutting trees etc. are not part of my politics. I do politics honestly with a clean image.

SP leader tightened

After this audio went viral, Samajwadi Party has targeted Varun Gandhi and BJP. SP legislator Sunil Singh Sajan tweeted, “BJP MP Varun Gandhi is telling the people that I am not your father’s servant.” Last week itself, the High Court had said, ‘Government is a servant of the people, not a ruler,’ but feudalism is the tradition of the BJP and the backward Dalits are snake and mole for you. The public will answer ‘Who is the father of whose father?’